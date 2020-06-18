Donation-funded hospital for Covid-19 patients completed in Bucharest

The modular hospital for coronavirus patients built by Dăruiește Viață NGO in Bucharest is ready.

The construction works lasted two months and cost EUR 2 million, Hotnews.ro reported.

The funds came from the donations made by more than 250,000 people and from company sponsorships.

The hospital, which has 38 beds, was erected in the courtyard of the Elias Hospital in Bucharest. It can receive patients in need of intensive care, patients with infectious diseases, or, after the pandemic, patients with burn injuries.

Representatives of the Elias Hospital explained that the modular structure would work as a department of emerging infectious diseases. It will receive coronavirus patients or ones with other infectious diseases. Patients with burn injuries will be directed here once the structure is relocated to another healthcare unit.

Dăruiește Viață NGO said the recently completed hospital is "proof that hospitals with medical circuits, with air treatment installations, with medical gas supply systems for every bed can be built."

The hospital adds to the number of intensive care beds available for coronavirus patients, the NGO explained. It will also increase the number of beds available to patients with burn injuries, as the country has few available. The costs to relocate and use the structure for burn patients are low, it also said.

Since the start of the coronavirus crisis, Dăruiește Viață directed all of the donations it received to support local hospitals in fighting the virus.

Dăruiește Viață Association was founded by Oana Gheorghiu and Carmen Uscatu in 2015. The NGO is building the first Pediatric Oncology and Radiotherapy Hospital in Romania, entirely funded from private donations. More than 300,000 people and over 4,000 companies have donated money for it. Even Metallica gave EUR 250,000 when they came to play a concert in Bucharest in August 2019.

(Photo: Dăruiește Viață Facebook Page)

[email protected]