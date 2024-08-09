Real Estate

Bucharest mayor claims final word on real estate developments

09 August 2024

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan accused the Traffic Commission of issuing illegal permits for real estate projects and announced that from now on, such permits will be issued by himself only, with the Commission having a consultative role. 

"Starting today, I will sign the traffic notices for zonal and detail urban planning documents (PUZs and PUDs) and the building permits; the traffic commission will have an advisory role," the mayor announced.

In his opinion, the Traffic Commission has many times given approvals for illegal projects without checking the urban and legal context, but only based on the existence of traffic studies.

All the traffic studies are positive, concluding that the investments are feasible and cannot discriminate against those that generate traffic congestion, Dan claimed.

A traffic model will be developed for Bucharest municipality, based on which individual projects will be approved or denied permits, he announced.

