Romanian airline DAN AIR resumes Syria flights, temporarily moves operations to Aleppo

Romanian airline DAN AIR will resume flights to Syria but will temporarily move its operations from Damascus to Aleppo due to the continued closure of Damascus airspace amid the Middle East conflict. The company said all flights scheduled for Damascus between March 15 and March 26 will instead operate from Aleppo International Airport.

Passengers who purchased tickets for the Bucharest-Damascus route have been relocated to flights departing from Aleppo, with schedules remaining unchanged. The airline will continue to operate the service twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays.

DAN AIR said the decision followed a risk assessment conducted by the company’s safety committee and approved by the Syrian civil aviation authority. The airline added that operations comply with European aviation safety regulations and are subject to ongoing safety and security monitoring.

“Resuming flights to Syria was a necessary step given the high demand from passengers, who currently have very limited transport options to leave the Middle East conflict zone. There are significant Syrian communities in Europe, and for many of them our flights from Bucharest represent one of the most accessible and direct ways to return home to their families,” said Matt Ian David, CEO of DAN AIR.

“We are constantly monitoring developments in the region and are ready to resume operations at Damascus International Airport as soon as the airspace reopens,” he added.

DAN AIR launched direct flights between Syria and the European Union in June 2025, becoming the first and only EU airline to operate such routes. The Bucharest connection has since become one of the main direct air links between Syria and the EU, carrying thousands of passengers each month.

(Photo source: the company)