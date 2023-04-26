Transport

Romanian low-cost airline Dan Air confirms flights from new airport in Brasov

26 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dan Air, the first airline company to announce flights from the new Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport near Brasov in central Romania starting on June 15, signed the contract with the airport operator on April 25.

In March, the Romanian airline announced it would fly from Brasov to eight destinations in six European countries.

Tickets for Barcelona, Brussels, Budapest, London, Milan, Munich and Nuremberg are already on sale, while the flight to Stuttgart was skipped for now.

The airline launched flights from Bucharest as well.

Dan Air is a Romanian low-cost airline headquartered in Bucharest that has so far been operating charter flights and wet lease flights with its own aircraft for various other airlines. It owns four aircraft, an Airbus A319-100 leased to Air Serbia and three Airbus A320-200. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dan Air)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romanian low-cost airline Dan Air confirms flights from new airport in Brasov

26 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dan Air, the first airline company to announce flights from the new Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport near Brasov in central Romania starting on June 15, signed the contract with the airport operator on April 25.

In March, the Romanian airline announced it would fly from Brasov to eight destinations in six European countries.

Tickets for Barcelona, Brussels, Budapest, London, Milan, Munich and Nuremberg are already on sale, while the flight to Stuttgart was skipped for now.

The airline launched flights from Bucharest as well.

Dan Air is a Romanian low-cost airline headquartered in Bucharest that has so far been operating charter flights and wet lease flights with its own aircraft for various other airlines. It owns four aircraft, an Airbus A319-100 leased to Air Serbia and three Airbus A320-200. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Dan Air)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world