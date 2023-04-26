Romanian low-cost airline Dan Air confirms flights from new airport in Brasov

Dan Air, the first airline company to announce flights from the new Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport near Brasov in central Romania starting on June 15, signed the contract with the airport operator on April 25.

In March, the Romanian airline announced it would fly from Brasov to eight destinations in six European countries.

Tickets for Barcelona, Brussels, Budapest, London, Milan, Munich and Nuremberg are already on sale, while the flight to Stuttgart was skipped for now.

The airline launched flights from Bucharest as well.

Dan Air is a Romanian low-cost airline headquartered in Bucharest that has so far been operating charter flights and wet lease flights with its own aircraft for various other airlines. It owns four aircraft, an Airbus A319-100 leased to Air Serbia and three Airbus A320-200.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dan Air)