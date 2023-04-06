Wizz Air announces first flights from Romania’s new Brasov Airport

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said on Thursday, April 6, that it would begin operations at Romania's new Brasov Airport this year. The airline will fly from Brasov, central Romania, to London and Dortmund.

The Brasov-London Luton route will be operated three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting August 2. In addition, beginning September 2, Wizz Air will fly from Brasov to Dortmund on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets can be booked online on the company's website or via the app for prices starting at RON 119 (some EUR 25).

"We're pleased to start operations in Brasov. […] The new flight connections are the result of our continued investment and growth in the Romanian market. We look forward to welcoming travelers from Brasov and beyond on board our flights to London and Dortmund," said Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager.

Boardingpass.ro reported that Dan Air would also operate its first regular routes to Brasov Airport starting June this year. It is set to fly to eight European destinations, namely Barcelona, Brussels, Budapest, London, Milan, Munich, Nuremberg, and Stuttgart.

The Brasov-Ghimbav Airport, the newest in Romania, is the first in the country to have a virtual control tower. This allows traffic management at the new airport to be done from Arad, 450 kilometres away.

(Photo source: Glacyer/Dreamstime.com)