Romanian model enters top 5 best-selling cars in Europe in August

Sandero, the best-selling model of the Romanian brand Dacia, surpassed one of the most popular European cars, the Volkswagen Polo, and ranked 5th in the Europeans’ preferences in August this year, reports local Profit.ro.

The European market recorded an advance of 5.4% in August, with Volkswagen Golf remaining the best-selling European model. VW Golf sales were 5.1% higher than in August last year, according to Jato Dynamics figures, but were down 8.8% year-on-year in the first eight months.

Renault Clio ranked second based on the number of units sold in August, the figure being almost 32% higher year-on-year. Skoda Octavia was third, with a growth rate of 11.6% in August 2017 over the same month in 2016, followed by Volkswagen Tiguan – down 2.4% year-on-year in August but up over 55% in the first eight months.

The August top five of the best-selling models in Europe ended with Dacia Sandero, which registered a year-on-year growth of 16.8% in August (to 13,828 units) and 14.1% in the first eight months of 2017 (to 136,384 units).

Romania’s new Dacia Duster model unveils at Frankfurt Motor Show

Irina Marica, [email protected]