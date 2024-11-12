Dacia unveils low-cost Cargo version of electric Spring model

Photo gallery

Romanian carmaker Dacia launched a Cargo version of its electric Spring model, designed for light cargo deliveries. The car, launched in the United Kingdom, costs only GBP 14,995, or around EUR 18,000, excluding VAT.

The Dacia Spring Cargo has been introduced as a van version of the urban electric car, aimed at last-mile delivery fleets. It is based on the passenger "Spring Extreme" version sold in Romania.

The model, only 3.7m long, can be useful for retailers and delivery services needing unrestricted access to city centers, where combustion-engine vehicles often face restrictions or fees. Compared to the passenger version, the Cargo has a single 65 bhp electric motor and only two seats, the ones in the rear being removed to provide ample cargo space.

Dacia states that the extended trunk has a capacity of 1,085 liters, with a maximum payload estimated at 370 kg. The carmaker also reckons it’ll fast charge from 20 to 80% in just 45 minutes.

According to Dacia, at low city speeds, the car’s 26.8 kWh battery offers a range of up to 300 km (186 miles), while in the mixed WLTP cycle, it can cover up to 225 km (140 miles). These figures are identical to the passenger version of the model.

The real strength of the the minivan pertains to pricing. The new Dacia Spring Cargo is the cheapest electric van in the UK and qualifies for a GBP 2,500 government subsidy for electric vehicles. Deliveries are expected to begin by the end of the year.

Before the introduction of the new model, Dacia had no commercial vehicles in its product lineup due to Renault Group’s controversial decision to consolidate all cargo vehicles under its main brand.

