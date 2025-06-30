Cyber_Folks Romania acquires web hosting provider Hosterion in EUR 6.7 mln deal

Cyber_Folks Romania, part of the international Cyber_Folks group, has announced the acquisition of Hosterion, one of the leading independent web hosting providers in the local market, in a transaction worth EUR 6.7 million.

Cyber_Folks said the move aims to expand its operational capacity and consolidate its leadership in the local digital infrastructure, cloud, and scalable web hosting services market.

“We are building, step by step, our position as a leader in the field of e-commerce in Central and Eastern Europe. The acquisition of Hosterion represents another step in implementing this strategy,” said Adrian Chiruță, co-CEO and shareholder of Cyber_Folks Romania.

Founded in 2004, Hosterion serves more than 13,000 clients and operates internationally with presence in London, Chicago, and Amsterdam. The company reports annual revenues of EUR 2.1 million.

Cyber_Folks Romania has seen steady business growth over the past three years, with revenues rising from RON 26.3 million in 2022 to RON 29.7 million in 2024. The company expects an over 15% increase in 2025, driven by infrastructure investments and strategic acquisitions. Its client portfolio includes notable Romanian brands such as entertix.ro, atvrom.ro, summerwell.ro, and jamilacuisine.ro.

Cyber_Folks operates in more than six European markets and serves clients in over 100 countries, employing around 1,000 people. In Romania, the company runs offices in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, and Bistrița, supported by two high-performance data centers. Its services include NVMe web hosting, virtual and dedicated private servers, domain registration, and disaster recovery solutions.

The group is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering secure, high-performance infrastructure and specialized human support to entrepreneurs, digital creators, and large enterprises worldwide.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)