Cushman & Wakefield Echinox will manage the Floreasca Park office project

Real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox has been appointed to manage the Floreasca Park office project located in the Floreasca - Barbu Vacarescu area in northern Bucharest, the city’s largest business hub.

It will manage the project’s daily administrative-operational activity.

Completed in 2013 by developer Portland Trust, Floreasca Park has a leasable area of 39,350 sqm and tenants such as Oracle, Kellogg’s, BASF, Saint-Gobain, and Ursus Breweries.

Last year, Resolution Property and Zeus Capital Management acquired Floreasca Park from a fund managed by GLL Real Estate Partners GMBH (member of the Macquarie Group). Cushman & Wakefield Echinox brokered the deal.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

