Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 08:23
Real Estate
CTP to pay EUR 28 mln for 57,000 sqm logistics centre near Bucharest
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer CTP, the largest owner of warehouses in Romania, is close to purchasing the Equest Logistic Center park, located at the western outskirts of Bucharest along the Bucharest-Pitesti highway, Profit.ro reported.

The property is located next to two other logistics parks owned by CTP. The seller is the British Equest Balkan Properties fund and the price is estimated at about EUR 28 million.

Equest Logistic Center has a lettable area of 56,690 square meters, divided into three halls with 40 logistics units built between 2008-2009. The property is over 95% rented to companies such as Garrett, Elephant, BDG, Premium Lubricants, Militzer, Shimano and Senso Ambiente.

"We did a competitive auction, helped by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, and CTP was the winner. CTP is now in an advanced stage of due diligence. We should have a result by the end of the year. The money from the transaction would be used to develop some assets we still have in Romania,” said George Teleman, a partner within Equest.

CTP recently bought from Belgian group Vabeld, owned by the family of millionaire Daniël Kerckhof, the logistics park A1 Bucharest Park. Both Equest Logistic and A1 Business Park are neighbors with CTPark Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Equest-invest.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 09/04/2019 - 08:23
Real Estate
CTP to pay EUR 28 mln for 57,000 sqm logistics centre near Bucharest
04 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Real estate developer CTP, the largest owner of warehouses in Romania, is close to purchasing the Equest Logistic Center park, located at the western outskirts of Bucharest along the Bucharest-Pitesti highway, Profit.ro reported.

The property is located next to two other logistics parks owned by CTP. The seller is the British Equest Balkan Properties fund and the price is estimated at about EUR 28 million.

Equest Logistic Center has a lettable area of 56,690 square meters, divided into three halls with 40 logistics units built between 2008-2009. The property is over 95% rented to companies such as Garrett, Elephant, BDG, Premium Lubricants, Militzer, Shimano and Senso Ambiente.

"We did a competitive auction, helped by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, and CTP was the winner. CTP is now in an advanced stage of due diligence. We should have a result by the end of the year. The money from the transaction would be used to develop some assets we still have in Romania,” said George Teleman, a partner within Equest.

CTP recently bought from Belgian group Vabeld, owned by the family of millionaire Daniël Kerckhof, the logistics park A1 Bucharest Park. Both Equest Logistic and A1 Business Park are neighbors with CTPark Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Equest-invest.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 September 2019
Politics
Romanian politician when asked about his mother’s real estate deals: I am my mother!
31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40