Logistics real estate developer CPT announced the construction of a 4,000 sqm extension to the IWIS factory in Oradea, Western Romania, on Friday, August 29. Works on the new extension commenced recently, with completion planned for 2026.

The new addition will expand the existing 7,000 sqm production facility located within CTPark Oradea City, a strategic industrial hub in Romania’s northwest region.

The extension will enable IWIS to increase its production capacity to meet growing demand both locally and internationally, leveraging the park’s connectivity, according to CTP.

The park is located just 4 km from the Hungarian border and close to Oradea city center, with access to major highways, public transportation, and Oradea International Airport.

“We are proud to support IWIS’ expansion at CTPark Oradea City. Their growth is a strong reconfirmation of Romania’s competitiveness as an industrial hub and demonstrates CTP’s capability to deliver tailored, future-proof solutions aligned with global business priorities,” said Andrei Marian, Business Development Director CTP Romania.

“The move towards Romania has proven to be successful, especially due to the high level commitment and very good education of the employees we were happy to find and who accompanied us during our journey to build up the plant,” said Frank Wiemer, CEO of iwis mobility systems.

In addition to CTPark Oradea City, the company operates two other parks in the area: CTPark Oradea Cargo Terminal, strategically positioned next to the city’s international airport, and CTPark Oradea North.

CTP is the largest owner and developer of industrial and logistics space in Romania, with over 3 million sqm of Class A facilities across major cities including Bucharest, Timișoara, Brașov, Sibiu, and Cluj-Napoca.

(Photo source: CTP)