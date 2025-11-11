Romania’s Superior Council of Magistracy files criminal complaint against deputy PM over pension comments

The Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) has filed a criminal complaint against deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu, accusing her of “violating the independence of justice and the status of magistrates in an irresponsible and populist manner,” the institution announced.

The move follows Gheorghiu’s recent comments on Digi24, calling for a reduction in magistrates’ special pensions, which the CSM claims amounted to incitement to hatred and violence against members of the judiciary.

The council argued that her statements undermined public confidence in the justice system and represented a form of political interference in judicial independence.

During the interview, Gheorghiu said that the funds used to cover special pensions, including those for magistrates, come at the expense of other public services.

“The money used to pay for magistrates’ and other special pensions is taken from other sources, from children, from hospitals, and those who receive them should think about where it would be appropriate to get funds to pay their high incomes,” she said.

She also criticized the system that allows magistrates to benefit from large compensation awards made through court rulings by their peers.

“They get [this money] from somewhere, and they can take it from the mouth of a child who goes to bed hungry, from the budget of a hospital that has no medicines. This money is not printed and does not come out of thin air; it comes from somewhere. And maybe that’s what people don’t understand: that when you receive privileges, for you to have privileges, someone is left behind,” Gheorghiu stated.

The complaint intensifies tensions between the judiciary and the Government as officials race to reform the special pensions system by November 28, a key deadline for unlocking EUR 870 million in suspended EU funds under the Resilience Facility.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

