Covid-19 travel: Romania adds Monaco to red list

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on November 26 the lists labeling the countries’ epidemiological risk.

Monaco was added to the Red List, while Malta, Italy, and Aruba are now on the Yellow List.

The list, available here, is valid starting November 28, at 0:00.

The countries are grouped into three categories – red, yellow, and green- according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

Those who arrive from countries on the Yellow or Red lists but were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least ten days before arriving in Romania are exempt from the quarantine requirement. In the case of those arriving from countries on the Yellow List, if they show a negative PCR test carried out at most 72 hours before entering the country, they are also exempt from entering quarantine.

(Photo: Pixabay)

