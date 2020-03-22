Romania announces first death due to Covid-19

Update: The authorities announced the second death due to the new coronavirus in Romania on Sunday at noon.

The first death due to the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Romania occurred on Sunday morning, March 22, the Strategic Communication Group announced.

The victim is a 67-year-old man who was confirmed with the new coronavirus on March 18 in Filiasi, a town in southern Romania, and was being treated in Craiova. The man had returned from France before being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The patient had very serious preexisting conditions as he suffered from terminal cancer, according to the official press release.

Another Covid-19 patient in serious condition, a 64-year old woman from Suceava, was taken to Iasi on Saturday as she suffered a heart attack. She also has preexisting conditions, including cardiac problems and diabetes. She was diagnosed with the new coronavirus after returning from Dubai, according to Hotnews.ro.

Romania reported 367 cases of Covid-19 infection on Saturday, March 21, at 13:00, 59 more than on the previous day. Of the total patients, 14 were treated in intensive care units – ATI, three of whom were in serious condition.

Meanwhile, 52 Covid-19 patients have recovered and have been released from hospital.

