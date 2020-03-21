Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 367, intra-community transmission is a reality

The number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Romania has reached 367, according to official data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Saturday, March 21, at 13:00. The number of cases has increased by 59 in the last 24 hours, according to the same source.

The increased number of infections in the last 24 hours is an alarm signal and that intra-community transmission is a reality, Horatiu Moldovan, a secretary of state in the Health Ministry, told Digi24. He also explained that the most exposed persons (to more severe forms of the Covid-19 infection) are those over 70 years old and that the authorities consider the possibility of isolating them at home.

“This leap compared to yesterday is an alarm element,” Moldovan said. “If the daily increases recorded until now have been by 15-20 cases, an increase of 60 cases shows a that the phenomenon tends to grow, which is not auspicious,” he added.

Of the total cases, 14 patients were being treated in Intensive Care Units (ATI) and three were in serious condition. Meanwhile, 52 of the infected persons have recovered and have been released from the hospital.

Over 8,900 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania so far.

The number of people under institutionalized quarantine in Romania was over 4,200 and over 55,000 people were under self-isolation at home.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 infection cases worldwide has reached 290,000 and close to 12,000 people have lost their lives because of the new coronavirus.

China has recorded over 81,000 cases and 3,255 deaths, but the number of new cases has dropped down significantly after isolation measures imposed by the authorities.

Italy has recorded over 47,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 4,000 victims. Spain, the US, Germany, and Iran have also reached over 20,000 cases of Covid-19 infection, according to worldometers.info.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com / YalcinSonat)