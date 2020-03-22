Coronavirus in Romania: Number of infection cases hits 433, two dead, 64 recovered

The number of confirmed new coronavirus (Covid-19) infection cases in Romania has reached 433, according to new data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Sunday, March 22, at 13:00.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 66 in the last 24 hours, which shows an accelerated expansion rate of the Covid-19 epidemic in Romania. In the previous 24 hours, the number of confirmed cases had increased by 59, and in the 24 hours before that (from Thursday to Friday), the number had increased by 31.

First two deaths due to Covid-19 announced on Sunday

Romania also recorded the first two deaths due to the new coronavirus on Sunday. Both patients who lost their lives were elderly persons with preexisting medical conditions. The first victim, a 67-year-old man, had terminal cancer while the second one, who was 74 years old, had kidney problems and was in the national program for dialysis.

Of the 433 people infected with the Covid-19 virus, on Sunday at noon, 14 were being treated in intensive care units (ATI) and three were in serious condition.

Meanwhile, 64 Covid-19 patients have been declared recovered and released from the hospital.

Almost 10,000 Covid-19 tests have been processed in Romania by Sunday, at noon.

Eight Romanians dead in other countries because of Covid-19

Some 43 Romanians living abroad have also been confirmed with the new coronavirus infection, 33 of whom were in Italy, 4 in Spain, 2 in Namibia, and the others in Luxembourg, Ireland, Turkey, and France. Eight Romanians have died abroad because of Covid-19, of whom seven in Italy and one in France.

Italy, Spain, Germany, and France were the European countries with the most case of confirmed Covid-19 infections. Worldwide, over 316,000 people have been infected, of whom 13,600 have died and almost 96,000 have recovered, according to data centralized by worldometers.info.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Virgil Simionescu)