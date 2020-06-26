Number of new coronavirus cases remains high in Romania

In the last 24 hours, 411 cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Romania, out of 11,824 tests performed. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country went up to 25,697, according to the daily official report released on Friday, June 26.

The number of new coronavirus cases also exceeded 400 on Thursday, June 25.

The number of confirmed patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased to 18,181 on Friday (from 17,906 reported the day before).

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,579. A total of 14 deaths were reported between June 25 (10:00) and June 26 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (3 deaths), 70-79 years (7 deaths) and 80+ years (2 deaths).

At this time, 186 patients are treated in intensive care units.

A total of 675,382 tests were processed nationwide by June 26.

More than 1.100 people are under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while almost 74,000 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Virgil Simonescu)