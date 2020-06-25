Ro Insider
UPDATE: 100 Romanians infected with COVID-19 in Germany’s Magdeburg, almost 1,000 in Rheda-Wiedenbrück
25 June 2020
One hundred Romanians in Magdeburg, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, are infected with Covid-19, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said, quoted by Agerpres.

The local authorities have imposed a quarantine on 19 residences where 523 people live. Police officers monitor that the quarantine is observed.

The people who are under quarantine receive food products and other essential items. Starting June 23, a phone line was set up where those impacted can learn more about the quarantine rules and can request to be supplied with food or other products. It is available in both German and Romanian.

So far, the Romanian Embassy in Berlin received no requests for consular assistance, MAE said.

Update:  Meanwhile, 996 Romanian workers working at the Tönnies meat processing factory, in Rheda-Wiedenbrück, in the North Rhine-Westfalia region, are infected with Covid-19, MAE announced, quoted by G4media.ro.

The number went up from 650, reported at the end of last week. In total, 3,969 Romanians work at the Tönnies meat processing factory.

Because of the outbreak, a new lockdown was introduced in the region. Those under quarantine are provided with food and hygiene products. A dedicated phone line, available also in Romanian, has been set up.

Another COVID-19 outbreak was reported the previous week at an asparagus farm in Bavaria, where 85 Romanian seasonal workers tested positive for the infection.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

