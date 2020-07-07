Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Tue, 07/07/2020 - 13:37
Daily coronavirus cases jump to almost 400 in Romania
07 July 2020
On Tuesday, July 7, Romanian authorities confirmed 397 new cases of coronavirus, out of 11,855 tests performed in the last 24 hours. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania thus reached 29,620. 

A total of 21,927 patients were discharged by Tuesday: 20,534 have recovered, while 1,393 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.   

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 1,799. A total of 31 deaths were reported between July 6 (10:00) and July 7 (10:00), in the age categories of 40-49 years (one death), 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (7 deaths), 70-79 years (12 deaths) and 80+ years (9 deaths).   

At this time, 231 patients are treated in intensive care units. 

A total of 783,337 tests were performed in Romania by July 7. 

Outside of the country, 5,095 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (1,885). Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus. At the same time, 72 were declared cured (50 in Germany, 10 in France, six in Japan, two in Indonesia, two in Namibia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

