Coronavirus: 445 new cases confirmed in Romania in 24 hours, total reaches 3,183

A total of 445 patients tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in 24 hours in Romania, bringing the total number of cases confirmed by tests to 3,183, according to new data released by the Strategic Communication Group on Friday, April 3, 13:00.

A total of 283 patients were declared cured and discharged from the hospital, most of them in Bucharest (126), Timis (58) and Iasi (34). Meanwhile, 116 confirmed patients died.

By counties, most cases of Covid-19 were registered in Suceava – 866, followed by Bucharest – 544, Neamt – 150, Timis – 126, Brasov – 124, Constanta – 117, Arad – 110, Cluj – 108, and Hunedoara – 108.

The number of people placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania also increased to 13,531. More than 114,600 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

So far, a total of 31,657 tests were processed nationwide.

A total of 221 Romanians living abroad have also been diagnosed with Covid-19, most of them in Spain (129) and Italy (57), and 25 have lost their lives.

Health minister Nelu Tataru said in a press conference organized on Friday, April 3, that 75% of the confirmed patients in Romania are between 40 and 79 years old, local News.ro reported. He also said that, in 45.7% of cases, the patients have contracted the virus after having direct contact with an infected person.

According to Tataru, there are three Covid-19 hotspots in Romania at this time – the cities of Suceava, Arad and Deva.

