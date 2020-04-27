Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 13:34
Coronavirus cases surpass 11,300 in Romania, over 3,100 patients declared cured
27 April 2020
Authorities in Romania have confirmed more than 11,300 cases of coronavirus by Monday, April 27, according to the daily official report released at 13:00. Slightly over 300 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients who were declared cured also increased during this period, reaching 3,141 on Monday. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 631.

A total of 227 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

By April 27, 143,834 tests were processed nationwide.

Throughout Romania, 11,906 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while some 23,000 are under isolation at home and monitored by doctors.

Suceava has remained the Romanian county with most cases of coronavirus – 2,650. Bucharest is second, with 1,190 confirmed cases, while Arad is next, with 522 cases.

Outside of the country, 1,518 Romanian citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 infection, most of them in Italy (1,157). Since the start of the pandemic, 75 Romanian citizens died abroad due to the virus, while 21 were declared cured.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

