Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 11:59
Politics
Romanian, US presidents have phone conversation about coronavirus pandemic
27 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and US president Donald Trump had a phone conversation about the coronavirus pandemic and the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced.

The call was held at the request of the US party, on Saturday, April 25.

President Iohannis expressed solidarity with the US people and extended condolences for the casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also acknowledged the support US granted to Romania, which covered, among others, assistance in using transport aircraft under the NATO Strategic Airlift Capability to bring medical protection equipment to Romania.

Iohannis highlighted the US support given to Romania in obtaining RT-PCR equipment, through a program of the International Atomic Energy Agency, funded by the US, and the USD 800,000 support for the country, dedicated exclusively to the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The two leaders reviewed the measures taken in the two countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the results and the action plans for the coming period in the medical and economic areas.

At the same time, president Trump spoke of the intention to send medical ventilators to Romania, the Presidential Administration said.

The two presidents also affirmed the shared commitment to the bilateral strategic partnership and to consolidating cooperation in the areas of security and economy.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected] 

Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 11:59
Politics
Romanian, US presidents have phone conversation about coronavirus pandemic
27 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and US president Donald Trump had a phone conversation about the coronavirus pandemic and the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced.

The call was held at the request of the US party, on Saturday, April 25.

President Iohannis expressed solidarity with the US people and extended condolences for the casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also acknowledged the support US granted to Romania, which covered, among others, assistance in using transport aircraft under the NATO Strategic Airlift Capability to bring medical protection equipment to Romania.

Iohannis highlighted the US support given to Romania in obtaining RT-PCR equipment, through a program of the International Atomic Energy Agency, funded by the US, and the USD 800,000 support for the country, dedicated exclusively to the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The two leaders reviewed the measures taken in the two countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the results and the action plans for the coming period in the medical and economic areas.

At the same time, president Trump spoke of the intention to send medical ventilators to Romania, the Presidential Administration said.

The two presidents also affirmed the shared commitment to the bilateral strategic partnership and to consolidating cooperation in the areas of security and economy.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

[email protected] 

Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

28 April 2020
Business
Romania’s support program for SMEs successfully launched on second try. Over 2,800 firms apply in 1 hour
23 April 2020
Social
Pope Francis sends medical equipment to hospital in "Romania's Lombardy" on his name day
23 April 2020
Social
Romanian minister complains about lack of support against COVID-19 as private donation for local hospitals reach over 20 mln
22 April 2020
Social
President announces when the COVID-19 lockdown will end in Romania
22 April 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian entrepreneur raises EUR 1 mln to help hospital in COVID-19 stricken region
22 April 2020
Business
Romanian health startup selected in Google accelerator
21 April 2020
Social
Romanian president thanks people for respecting COVID-19 restrictions: It's time to consider a relaxation plan
21 April 2020
Social
Violence erupts in Romania’s poor communities amid COVID-19 restrictions