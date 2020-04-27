Romanian, US presidents have phone conversation about coronavirus pandemic

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis and US president Donald Trump had a phone conversation about the coronavirus pandemic and the strategic partnership between the two countries, the Romanian Presidential Administration announced.

The call was held at the request of the US party, on Saturday, April 25.

President Iohannis expressed solidarity with the US people and extended condolences for the casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic. He also acknowledged the support US granted to Romania, which covered, among others, assistance in using transport aircraft under the NATO Strategic Airlift Capability to bring medical protection equipment to Romania.

Iohannis highlighted the US support given to Romania in obtaining RT-PCR equipment, through a program of the International Atomic Energy Agency, funded by the US, and the USD 800,000 support for the country, dedicated exclusively to the fight against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The two leaders reviewed the measures taken in the two countries in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the results and the action plans for the coming period in the medical and economic areas.

At the same time, president Trump spoke of the intention to send medical ventilators to Romania, the Presidential Administration said.

The two presidents also affirmed the shared commitment to the bilateral strategic partnership and to consolidating cooperation in the areas of security and economy.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)