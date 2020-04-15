Newsroom
Coronavirus: Over 7,200 cases confirmed in Romania, 1,217 patients declared cured
15 April 2020
Almost 340 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania in 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 7,216, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Wednesday, April 15 (13:00).

Of the total number of confirmed patients, 1,217 were declared cured and discharged from the hospital. At the same time, the death toll has risen to 362.

A total of 245 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

More than 23,300 people are placed under institutionalized quarantine in Romania, while 67,317 are isolated at home under medical supervision.

By April 15, 74,827 tests were processed nationwide.

Outside of Romania, 713 Romanian citizens tested positive for COVID-19, most of them in Italy (421) and Spain (196), and 53 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, of the Romanian citizens confirmed with the new coronavirus, 11 were declared cured: 7 in France, 2 in Indonesia, one in Luxembourg, and one in Tunisia.

(Photo source: Vit Kovalcik/Dreamstime.com)

1
 

