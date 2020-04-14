Romania Insider
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis signed on Tuesday, April 14, the decree for extending the state of emergency due to COVID-19 for another month.

There are no certain signs to show a slowdown in this pandemic, despite the unprecedented restrictions adopted by the world’s states, the president said, urging the citizens to continue respecting the restrictions imposed by the state authorities.

“Without these isolation measures, we would have been confronted with an explosion in the number of cases, impossible to manage by our healthcare system. It’s the black scenario that we have aimed to avoid since the first signs of the epidemic. Firm and timely action saves lives,” the president said in a statement. He emphasized the risks of an early relaxation of the restrictions.

“The danger hasn’t passed and relaxing the restrictions, that some politicians are irresponsibly asking for, would lead to a rapid increase in the number of cases, overpopulated hospitals and immense pressure on the healthcare system,” he added.

The president explained that all the restrictions currently in force remain valid.

“We all want to regain the life we had before the outbreak of this pandemic, but how fast this happens depends only on compliance with these restrictions. There are measures that temporarily affect some of our rights and freedoms, but which save lives,” Klaus Iohannis said.

He appealed to all who believe that things are not so serious and continue to ignore the regulations of the authorities. “You don’t deceive the institutions of the state, you deceive yourself! You deceive your loved ones, your children, parents, and grandparents that you endanger because you do not take measures to protect your life and your fellow citizens. Any step beyond the lines drawn by these regulations can mean your illness and, furthermore, of your loved ones. Don't expose yourself and don't expose those around you! Be responsible and supportive!”

Romania has recorded close to 6,900 cases of COVID-19 infection cases since the start of the outbreak, at the end of February. The number of victims has reached 334 while 1,051 COVID-19 patients have recovered.

The authorities expect Romania to reach the maximum of the outbreak in the next two weeks.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

