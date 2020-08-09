Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 13:44
Social
Romania logs more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
08 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 1,136 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 97,033 on Tuesday, September 8, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 618 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total cases, 40,838 patients have recovered, while 12,590 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis. 

Forty-one coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 3,967 since the start of the pandemic. 

One of them was in the 30 to 39 age group, four in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, nine in the 60-69 age group, 18 in the 70-79 age group, and six were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions. 

At the same time, 7,199 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them to intensive care units.

By September 8, 1,966,290 tests were carried out, 20,552 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,257 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,171 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 34,260 people were under quarantine at home, while 45 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/08/2020 - 13:44
Social
Romania logs more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
08 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania added 1,136 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 97,033 on Tuesday, September 8, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 618 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total cases, 40,838 patients have recovered, while 12,590 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis. 

Forty-one coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 3,967 since the start of the pandemic. 

One of them was in the 30 to 39 age group, four in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, nine in the 60-69 age group, 18 in the 70-79 age group, and six were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions. 

At the same time, 7,199 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them to intensive care units.

By September 8, 1,966,290 tests were carried out, 20,552 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,257 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,171 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 34,260 people were under quarantine at home, while 45 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content