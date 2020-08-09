Romania logs more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania added 1,136 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 97,033 on Tuesday, September 8, according to the daily report released at 13:00.

Separately, 618 patients retested positive for Covid-19.

Of the total cases, 40,838 patients have recovered, while 12,590 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Forty-one coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 3,967 since the start of the pandemic.

One of them was in the 30 to 39 age group, four in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, nine in the 60-69 age group, 18 in the 70-79 age group, and six were older than 80. All of them had previous medical conditions.

At the same time, 7,199 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 460 of them to intensive care units.

By September 8, 1,966,290 tests were carried out, 20,552 of them in the past 24 hours.

Furthermore, 10,257 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 6,171 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 34,260 people were under quarantine at home, while 45 were under institutionalized quarantine.

