Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count continues to climb

09 October 2020
Romania added 3,186 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic.

It is the second day in a row when more than 3,000 daily cases are reported, after 3,130 new cases on Thursday, October 8.

The total number of cases reached 148,886 on Friday, October 8, according to the daily report of the Strategic Communications Group. Of these, 114,792 patients have recovered.

Bucharest recorded 579 new cases. Eight counties added more than 100 cases: Iași (181), Bacău (179), Vâlcea (147), Dolj (130), Cluj (129), Galați (122), Prahova (108), and Alba (106).

The authorities also announced that the coefficient of cumulated infections over the past 14 days per 1,000 inhabitants was above the 1.5 threshold in Bucharest (2.28) and seven other counties: Alba (1.98), Vâlcea (1.98), Iași (1.80), Bacău (1.72), Teleorman (1.62), Neamț (1.62), and Vaslui (1.59)

When the incidence rate goes above the 1.5 threshold, localities move into the yellow scenario, which includes moderate restrictions, such as closing restaurants, cinemas, events halls, and switching schools to a hybrid system in which students attend both classroom and online courses.

The death toll rose to 5,299 after 52 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours. Four of them were in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, 16 in the 60-69 age group, 13 in the 70-79 age group, and 14 were older than 80. Fifty-one of them had previous medical conditions. 

A total of 8,772 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospitals in the country, 613 of them to intensive care units. 

So far, 2.6 million tests were carried out at a national level, 29,282 of them in the past 24 hours.

Close to 13,000 (12,935) people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 8,418  were under institutionalized isolation. Another 27,009 people were under quarantine at home, while nine people were under institutionalized quarantine. 

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

