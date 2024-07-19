US leader in service-based systems integration acquires Romanian integrator Helinick

Convergint, a global leader in service-based systems integration, announced that it had acquired Helinick, a Romania-based integrator that specializes in the design and implementation of electronic security, fire safety, communications, and building management systems.

Founded in 1991, Helinick provides turn-key technology solutions tailored to customers’ needs. The company is a market leader and fast-growing organization in Romania with over 500 regional customers.

“Helinick has fostered strong business growth across the region, acting as a strategic partner to customers across Romania and Germany to reduce risk, improve safety, and deliver transformative results,” Convergint says in the press release.

The acquisition expands the Convergint team by 160 employees, increasing its presence in the region.

“Helinick is a leader in their region for security technology and design, and their expertise will accelerate our strategic growth in this crucial market and with our global customers,” said Ann Fandozzi, CEO of Convergint.

“With a shared mission to deliver the market’s most advanced technology solutions, joining Convergint enables Helinick to meet progressing demand for fully integrated, digitally transformed security systems,” said Marius Retegan, Executive Director of Helinick.

“Convergint’s global presence and culture of service will allow us to power growth and continue to deliver premium service to our existing customers across Romania,” he added.

Convergint is a USD 2.5 billion global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, cybersecurity, fire and life safety, building automation, and audio-visual systems. The company has over 10,000 employees and more than 220 locations worldwide.

(Photo source: Brett Hondow | Dreamstime.com)