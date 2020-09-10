Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Continental’s Romanian division involved in 5G port management project

09 October 2020
German group Continental's research and development center in Timisoara will provide technological solutions for the ports of Hamburg and Koper, within the 5G-LOGINNOV project that aims to develop 5G technologies for port management.

The project is financed from the European Union budget.

The Romanian tech center will develop devices for collecting and transmitting data from vehicles operating in these ports, used as testing laboratories for new generations of 5G technologies.

The complete 5G-LOGINNOV project brings together 15 partners whose role is to evaluate and present the added value of 5G technology in logistics and port operations.

"IoT devices, developed in the Continental Engineering Services department at the Automotive location in Timisoara, will allow vehicles that were not previously connected to be part of a larger and more connected infrastructure. Through our interest and involvement in such projects, we also identify opportunities to expand future competencies in the IoT field," said Dr. Christian von Albrichsfeld, Head of Country Continental Romania.

In June this year, Continental announced the expansion of its research and development center in Timisoara, following a EUR 33 million investment.

(Photo: Thodonal/ Dreamstime)

