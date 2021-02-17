Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 08:10
Real Estate

Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works volume in Romania rose by 15.9% in 2020, amid double-digit growth rates in all three sectors (residential, non-residential, and civil engineering), the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced.

In a year marked by 3.9% GDP contraction, the sector has been one of the few pockets of growth, alongside several other industries (pharmaceuticals, chemical), essential retail, logistics, and IT.

The non-residential buildings posted a slower growth, only 10.9%, as some segments (offices, even shopping centers) faced adverse sentiment prompted by the crisis while others thrived (logistics). Meanwhile, the residential segment rose by 17.8% in 2020, and its performance was constantly strong throughout the year. Notably, the volume of civil engineering works rose robustly by 18.5% - the strongest rate among the market’s segments.

By type of works, the figures are less impressive: new construction works rose below average, by 9.3%, while the volume of capital repairs soared by 46%, and the maintenance works grew by 24.4%.

In the last quarter of 2020, the volume of construction works increased by 12.2% year-on-year, after a 15.5% yoy advance in Q3 and 10.8% in Q2.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 08:10
Real Estate

Romania’s construction works up 16% in 2020

17 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The construction works volume in Romania rose by 15.9% in 2020, amid double-digit growth rates in all three sectors (residential, non-residential, and civil engineering), the National Statistics Institute (INS) announced.

In a year marked by 3.9% GDP contraction, the sector has been one of the few pockets of growth, alongside several other industries (pharmaceuticals, chemical), essential retail, logistics, and IT.

The non-residential buildings posted a slower growth, only 10.9%, as some segments (offices, even shopping centers) faced adverse sentiment prompted by the crisis while others thrived (logistics). Meanwhile, the residential segment rose by 17.8% in 2020, and its performance was constantly strong throughout the year. Notably, the volume of civil engineering works rose robustly by 18.5% - the strongest rate among the market’s segments.

By type of works, the figures are less impressive: new construction works rose below average, by 9.3%, while the volume of capital repairs soared by 46%, and the maintenance works grew by 24.4%.

In the last quarter of 2020, the volume of construction works increased by 12.2% year-on-year, after a 15.5% yoy advance in Q3 and 10.8% in Q2.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop