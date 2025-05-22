Romania’s Constitutional Court rejects George Simion’s request to annul presidential election

Romania's Constitutional Court (CCR) rejected on Thursday morning, May 22, the request filed by far-right AUR leader George Simion to annul the results of the presidential election, deeming it unfounded. The decision was unanimous and clears the way for the formal confirmation and validation of the election results.

Simion challenged the result of Romania's May 18 presidential election, in which pro-EU centrist Nicușor Dan emerged as the winner, at the CCR, citing accusations of external political interference and fraud, including alleged vote buying in the Republic of Moldova.

In a statement, the court said it had reviewed George Simion’s request regarding the second round of the presidential vote held on May 18, 2025, and decided to reject it.

“In the session of May 22, 2025, the Constitutional Court, in exercising its authority to ensure compliance with the procedure for electing the president of Romania, examined the request filed by Mr. George-Nicolae Simion to annul the election for the office of president of Romania. Following deliberations, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected the request as unfounded,” the court announced.

The decision is final and will be communicated to the Central Electoral Bureau. The reasoning behind the ruling will be detailed in the official decision to be published in the Official Gazette.

George Simion, the leader of the nationalist AUR party and the losing candidate in the presidential race, reacted on Facebook, accusing the Constitutional Court of “continuing the coup.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)