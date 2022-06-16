Constanţa planetarium reopens after upgrade works

The Positive Romania section on Romania Insider is proudly sponsored by BRD - Groupe Société Générale

The planetarium in Constanţa, in southeastern Romania, is to reopen this week after undergoing modernization works backed by EU funds.

The upgrade was carried out as part of the project UNIMIS - A joint opened window to the universe mysteries, carried out by Constanţa County Museum of Nature Sciences in a Romania-Bulgaria cross-border program.

As part of the project, new equipment was purchased, alongside a 4k hybrid installation and a full-dome digital system.

The budget for the UNIMIS project amounted to EUR 1,096,575. Of the sum, EUR 730,00 is the value of the two projectors, according to a release from the Constanţa County Museum of Nature Sciences quoted by Stiri.tvr.ro.

Starting Thursday, June 16, five demonstrations will be held every day, the institution said.

(Photo: Consiliul Judeţean Constanţa Facebook Page)

