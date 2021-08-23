Romania’s Constanta Planetarium to get a 4K hybrid system after modernization

The Planetarium in Constanta, southeastern Romania, will also feature a 4K hybrid system after modernization. Sky Professionals will be in charge of the upgrade works and will deliver the 4K hybrid installation, together with a full-dome digital astronomical simulator and full-dome documentaries, Profit.ro reported.

The EU-funded project will last 12 months and was awarded for EUR 735,390, excluding VAT, from an estimated EUR 853,000 without VAT.

“The planetarium has so far operated with a ZKP-2 projector, which currently needs to be replaced with a modern system in line with the current scientific and technological progress, to meet the educational, quality and attractiveness requirements according to its purposes,” reads the tender specifications.

The project aims to increase the visitors’ interest in astronomy and “fulfil the mission of the Museum of Natural Sciences Constanta as a research, education and recreation institution, in accordance with its objectives,” according to the documentation.

(Photo source: Nunida/Dreamstime.com)