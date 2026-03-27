Romanian infrastructure company Concelex appoints Radu Pițurlea as Chairman & CEO

Concelex, a leading Romanian infrastructure company, has completed its leadership succession process, with Radu Pițurlea assuming the role of Chairman & CEO from founder Daniel Pițurlea. The transition to the second generation of the Pițurlea family marks a new phase for the company, according to the press release.

In recent years, Concelex has recorded steady increases in revenue, improved profitability, and a strengthened portfolio of complex projects across strategic sectors such as critical infrastructure and energy.

“This transition reflects a natural evolution of roles. I will remain close to the team in a consultative and mentoring capacity, supporting the management and helping preserve the coherence and spirit that have defined our success so far,” said Daniel Pițurlea.

With a background in economics and solid entrepreneurial experience, Radu Pițurlea said he aims to accelerate the company’s progress, emphasizing innovation and projects that respond to the transformations driven by emerging technologies.

Concelex encompasses a team of over 3,000 employees and subcontractors and manages a nationwide portfolio that includes airport and road infrastructure, energy developments, and the construction and rehabilitation of public facilities such as hospitals, educational institutions, and administrative buildings.

Concelex’s current contracted project pipeline amounts to USD 3.1 billion for the next five years.

Earlier this month, Concelex secured the tender for the construction of the Dan Păltinișanu Stadium in Timișoara. The investment is valued at EUR 140 million and must be completed by 2028.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)