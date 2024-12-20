Complice.ro: Creating Christmas memories with a 550 RON average budget

News from Companies

Flying in a Boeing simulator, piloting a light aircraft or paragliding, floating therapy, or indulging in wine, chocolate, or whiskey tastings are among the most appreciated experiential gifts of 2024. Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, confirms the growing trend of clients prioritizing memories over material goods, especially in December when the demand for such gifts peaks.

While December 21st in 2023 recorded the highest number of orders, this year sees an extended period of interest as clients increasingly prioritize memorable gifts, with a peak anticipated during the weekend before the holidays.

Women lead across all categories

This year, 71% of orders were placed by women, with an average order value of approximately €110, comparable to men’s average of €109. However, when it comes to the largest orders in 2024, Complice’s data shows that the highest budget was spent by a woman, allocating 10,000 RON for three experiences. In comparison, the highest budget spent by a male client for the same number of experiences was around 6,500 RON.

“When discussing large budgets, women are the most generous with experiential gifts, spending 50% more than male clients. FlexiBox, a solution allowing the recipient to choose their preferred experience, is chosen in 45% of orders placed by women compared to 40% of men’s orders. Women tend to leave the choice of the experience to their partners, while men prefer to select directly. The average value allocated for individual experiences decreased this year due to social uncertainty, cautious buyer behavior, and the expansion of Complice’s portfolio with new experiences tailored to smaller budgets,” observes Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

What experiences do Romanians choose?

The Boeing simulator remains a favorite among Complice clients, followed by wine tastings at wineries, treasure hunts, floating therapy, and driving experiences. The top categories of preferred experiences include:

Adrenaline Experiences – paragliding, light aircraft flights, off-road circuits, karting, and custom cars;

– paragliding, light aircraft flights, off-road circuits, karting, and custom cars; Relaxation Experiences – massages, floating therapies, candle-making workshops;

– massages, floating therapies, candle-making workshops; “Playful” Experiences – treasure hunts, escape rooms, climbing, painting workshops, VR;

– treasure hunts, escape rooms, climbing, painting workshops, VR; Gourmet Experiences – cooking workshops, chocolate-making, romantic dinners, tastings of wine, coffee, gin, whiskey, and other fine beverages;

– cooking workshops, chocolate-making, romantic dinners, tastings of wine, coffee, gin, whiskey, and other fine beverages; Travel Experiences – getaways and stays in unique locations.

Women show greater enthusiasm for traditionally masculine activities. For example, 7 out of 10 clients flying with a paraglider are women, and one-third of light aircraft flights are chosen by ladies. Conversely, one in four people opting for floating therapy is a man.

“In December, flexible packages containing multiple experiences from which the recipient can choose within a predefined budget (Flexibox) remain top preferences for personal and corporate gifts. This year, we introduced a special package, the Xmas Box, featuring 15 experiences selected from the most appreciated options throughout the year. The recipient can then choose the one that suits them best,” adds Oana Pascu.

Memorable experiences for everyone: From kids to seniors

According to the company’s representatives, the most appreciated experiences by recipient category are:

For Men: Boeing simulator experience, acrobatic flights, Hot Rod or Tesla driving, wine tastings at wineries.

For Women: Dubai chocolate-making workshop, olfactory workshop to create a personalized perfume, floating therapy, paragliding.

For Kids: VR games, park treasure hunts, escape rooms, karting.

For Seniors: Praline-making workshops with grandchildren, autobiographies written by a professional ghostwriter, vintage car rides, coffee tastings, floral relaxation sessions.

For Godparents: Fine dining dinners, couple massages, tastings, getaways to castles or igloos.

“When choosing an experience as a gift, the recipient's passions are more important than their age. We once had a grandfather, a former pilot, who received a Boeing simulator flight as a gift from his grandchildren. At 90 years old, he was thrilled to fly again; it was an incredibly cherished gift, and he enjoyed it like a child. Flexible packages are the easiest option when you’re unsure about the recipient's preferences, and we offer tailored versions for every category: HIM BOX, HER BOX, JUNIOR BOX, SUPER GRANDPARENTS BOX,” Oana Pascu adds.

About Complice.ro

Complice.ro is an experience curator that creates opportunities for everyone to enjoy life by trying unique activities or rediscovering long-standing passions.

The experience packages cater to both business clients (providing a wide portfolio of alternative reward, recognition, and incentive solutions for employees, clients, and business partners, as well as creative solutions for corporate events) and B2C clients (offering personal development, relaxation, adrenaline-fueled, and many other experiences for those who wish to collect and give memories instead of objects).

In over 9 years of operation, Complice.ro has delivered more than 5,000 unique experiences for B2B and B2C clients from a portfolio of over 300 predefined experiences available on their website, created in collaboration with over 200 partners in Bucharest, across the country, and even abroad.

