Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romanian competition body allows OLX to take over local credit broker

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction through which the marketplace operator OLX Group, owned by South-African giant Naspers, will take over Romanian loan broker Kiwi Finance from Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures.

OLX BV group owns in Romania the marketplace OLX, focusing on individuals so far, the leading car ad marketplace Autovit.ro, and the premium real estate ad platform Storia.ro.

Kiwi Finance is the largest credit broker in Romania.

The transaction was scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, Profit.ro reported.

OLX Group becomes the sole shareholder of the company, and the credit broker's management will remain in office. Anca Bidian will maintain her CEO position at Kiwi Finance.

The credit brokerage company Kiwi Finance was founded in 2003. It ended 2019 with a turnover of RON 21 million (EUR 4.5 mln), 27% higher than in the previous year, and a volume of intermediated loans amounting to RON 950 mln (EUR 195 mln), 30% higher than in 2018.

OLX Group is the classifieds division of Naspers, with 17 global and local brands such as OLX, Storia, Autovit.ro, Otomoto, Dubizzle, Avito, Shedd, or Tradus. In total, OLX Group platforms generate over 54 million new ads a month, over 1.9 billion visits.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:21
25 November 2020
Business
German IT group takes over Romanian tech company Accesa
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 08:08
Business

Romanian competition body allows OLX to take over local credit broker

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Competition Council approved the transaction through which the marketplace operator OLX Group, owned by South-African giant Naspers, will take over Romanian loan broker Kiwi Finance from Swedish investment fund Oresa Ventures.

OLX BV group owns in Romania the marketplace OLX, focusing on individuals so far, the leading car ad marketplace Autovit.ro, and the premium real estate ad platform Storia.ro.

Kiwi Finance is the largest credit broker in Romania.

The transaction was scheduled to be completed by the end of the year, Profit.ro reported.

OLX Group becomes the sole shareholder of the company, and the credit broker's management will remain in office. Anca Bidian will maintain her CEO position at Kiwi Finance.

The credit brokerage company Kiwi Finance was founded in 2003. It ended 2019 with a turnover of RON 21 million (EUR 4.5 mln), 27% higher than in the previous year, and a volume of intermediated loans amounting to RON 950 mln (EUR 195 mln), 30% higher than in 2018.

OLX Group is the classifieds division of Naspers, with 17 global and local brands such as OLX, Storia, Autovit.ro, Otomoto, Dubizzle, Avito, Shedd, or Tradus. In total, OLX Group platforms generate over 54 million new ads a month, over 1.9 billion visits.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:21
25 November 2020
Business
German IT group takes over Romanian tech company Accesa
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny