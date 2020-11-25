Profile picture for user andreich
German IT group takes over Romanian tech company Accesa

25 November 2020
Accesa, a Romanian technology company based in Cluj-Napoca, with offices in Zurich, Oradea, and Munich, and over 700 IT specialists, has joined the German IT group Radiodata.

Ratiodata AG is one of the largest system houses and service providers for banking technology and document digitization in Germany, with around 1,400 employees at 14 locations and branch offices nationwide and a turnover of almost EUR 300 million.

The two companies have had a strong, long-term collaboration over the past four years, with Accesa supporting Radiodata’s digitalization strategy and the development of solutions for an enhanced customer experience. Through applications like Rollout or HelpMe, Accesa has designed, developed, and deployed smart automation solutions that will impact hundreds of thousands of workplaces in Germany, delivering on Ratiodata’s customer-oriented, mobile-first principle.

“We are now excited to welcome Accesa and its talented professionals within the Ratiodata Group, strengthening our capabilities to deliver complete digital evolution journeys for major brands in both regulated and non-regulated markets; covering hardware, engineering, as well as software development and managed services solutions across the DACH region,” said Martin Greiwe, Board Spokesman Ratiodata.

Accesa and Radiodata also have a joint venture in Romania - Ratiodata Accesa Romania (RARo) – which works with companies in regulated industries. Meanwhile, Accesa works with companies in non-regulated sectors.

“Under the leadership of an upcoming, shared Romanian – German management team, the two companies will follow a clear guiding principle for both existing and new business, effectively responding to a wide array of regulatory needs across multiple industries,” reads Accesa’s press release.

Over the next three years, the Ratiodata Group aims to hire around 400 additional IT professionals, covering a wide range of roles, such as risk specialists, engineers with experience in key technologies, and professionals with strong analytical and German-language skills in Romania.

