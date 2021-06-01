Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romania's Competition Council to evaluate impact of Hidroelectrica buying large wind farm

06 January 2021
Romania's Competition Council will analyze the transaction through which major hydropower company Hidroelectrica intends to take over Crucea Wind Farm and the services company Steag Energie Romania.

Crucea Wind Farm's main activity is the production and sale of electricity in Romania, through the Crucea Nord Wind Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 108 MW. Steag Energie Romania provides technical engineering services and monitors the services of various suppliers for Crucea Wind Farm.

Under the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), the Competition Council must authorize this operation.

The competition authority will assess this economic concentration to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. Interested parties can submit their comments and views to the competition authority within 20 days.

Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica announced that it signed on December 23 an agreement to take over the 108MW wind farm Crucea in the eastern part of the country from the German group Steag. The company said the transaction took place "following a highly competitive process which involved both local and international bidders."

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)

Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 12/28/2020 - 14:15
28 December 2020
Business
Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica diversifies into wind energy
Normal
