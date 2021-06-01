Romania's Competition Council to evaluate impact of Hidroelectrica buying large wind farm

Romania's Competition Council will analyze the transaction through which major hydropower company Hidroelectrica intends to take over Crucea Wind Farm and the services company Steag Energie Romania.

Crucea Wind Farm's main activity is the production and sale of electricity in Romania, through the Crucea Nord Wind Power Plant, with an installed capacity of 108 MW. Steag Energie Romania provides technical engineering services and monitors the services of various suppliers for Crucea Wind Farm.

Under the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), the Competition Council must authorize this operation.

The competition authority will assess this economic concentration to establish its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. Interested parties can submit their comments and views to the competition authority within 20 days.

Romanian state-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica announced that it signed on December 23 an agreement to take over the 108MW wind farm Crucea in the eastern part of the country from the German group Steag. The company said the transaction took place "following a highly competitive process which involved both local and international bidders."

(Photo source: Facebook/Hidroelectrica)