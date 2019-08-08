Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 08:35
Business
Romania's competition body clears takeover of OPTIblu optics chain by Innova Capital
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish investment fund Innova Capital can take over Romanian company Optical Network, which operates the OPTIblu optics store network, after the Competition Council cleared the deal.

The OPTIBlu optics stores had RON 58 million (EUR 12.4 mln) revenues last year.

The sellers are two companies registered in Cyprus, represented by Dragoș Roșca, the general manager of Delta Asset Invest. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The new owner plans to expand the network, which currently has 55 stores under the OPTIblu brand for premium products (37 stores) and Klarmann brand for budget products (18 stores).

Innova also announced in July that it would also take over optical retailer Optiplaza, which operates 42 units nationwide under two brands: Optiplaza and Optical Express. The competition body has not cleared this deal yet. Innova would thus gain a strong position on the Romanian optical market, a fragmented market with many individual cabinets, which has not been targeted by financial or strategic investors so far.

The medical optical market is estimated at RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million). Some of the biggest players are OPTIblu networks (operated by Optical Network), Optiplaza and OptiCris.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/OPTIblu Romania)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 08/08/2019 - 08:35
Business
Romania's competition body clears takeover of OPTIblu optics chain by Innova Capital
08 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Polish investment fund Innova Capital can take over Romanian company Optical Network, which operates the OPTIblu optics store network, after the Competition Council cleared the deal.

The OPTIBlu optics stores had RON 58 million (EUR 12.4 mln) revenues last year.

The sellers are two companies registered in Cyprus, represented by Dragoș Roșca, the general manager of Delta Asset Invest. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The new owner plans to expand the network, which currently has 55 stores under the OPTIblu brand for premium products (37 stores) and Klarmann brand for budget products (18 stores).

Innova also announced in July that it would also take over optical retailer Optiplaza, which operates 42 units nationwide under two brands: Optiplaza and Optical Express. The competition body has not cleared this deal yet. Innova would thus gain a strong position on the Romanian optical market, a fragmented market with many individual cabinets, which has not been targeted by financial or strategic investors so far.

The medical optical market is estimated at RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million). Some of the biggest players are OPTIblu networks (operated by Optical Network), Optiplaza and OptiCris.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/OPTIblu Romania)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case
02 August 2019
Social
Media: Forensic anthropology analysis shows that bones found at murder suspect’s house belong to teenage girl
01 August 2019
Politics
Former health minister to run for mayor in Bucharest
01 August 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Three places to visit in the Apuseni Mountains this summer

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40