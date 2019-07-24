Innova Capital buys another optical retail chain in Romania

Investment fund Innova Capital has taken over optical retailer Optiplaza, which operates 42 units nationwide under two brands: Optiplaza and Optical Express.

The decision comes just a few weeks after the investment fund took over another optical retail chain, Optical Network and its two brands OptiBLU and Klarmann. Both transactions await the approval of the Competition Council.

Optiplaza, registered in Brasov and founded in 2004, reported a turnover of almost EUR 9.4 million in 2018, slightly lower than in 2017, and EUR 200.000 profit, three times smaller than in 2017. Romanian entrepreneurs owned the company.

Innova Capital thus strengthens its position on the optical market, a fragmented market with many individual cabinets, which has not been targeted by financial or strategic investors so far.

The medical optical market is estimated at about RON 1 billion (EUR 210 million). Some of the biggest players are OPTIblu networks (operated by Optical Network), Optiplaza and OptiCris.

(Photo source: Facebook/Optiplaza)