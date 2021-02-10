Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 11:48
Culture

2021 Oscars: Romanian documentary shortlisted in two categories

10 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian documentary Colectiv/Collective, directed by Alexander Nanau, has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories for the 93rd Academy Awards. 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, February 9, shortlists in nine categories for the 2021 Oscars: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Visual Effects. 

Fifteen films have been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category, among them Collective, All In: The Fight for Democracy, Boys State, Crip Camp, Dick Johnson Is Dead, and Gunda

The same number of productions will also advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Besides Romania's Collective, this list includes films from countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Guatemala, or Norway.

The shortlists announced on February 9 for the nine categories of the 2021 Oscars can be found here.

Although known as a documentary about the 2015 deadly fire at the Colectiv club in Bucharest, Collective actually takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed this tragedy. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth.  

This January, Collective was voted best foreign-language film by the US National Society of Film Critics. It also received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards. Earlier this month, the Romanian documentary was named Best Documentary at this year's London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/colectiv film)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/12/2017 - 19:43
12 July 2017
Discover Romania
10 famous actors who share Romanian origins
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 02/10/2021 - 11:48
Culture

2021 Oscars: Romanian documentary shortlisted in two categories

10 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian documentary Colectiv/Collective, directed by Alexander Nanau, has been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature and International Feature Film categories for the 93rd Academy Awards. 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday, February 9, shortlists in nine categories for the 2021 Oscars: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Visual Effects. 

Fifteen films have been shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category, among them Collective, All In: The Fight for Democracy, Boys State, Crip Camp, Dick Johnson Is Dead, and Gunda

The same number of productions will also advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. Besides Romania's Collective, this list includes films from countries such as Bosnia and Herzegovina, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Guatemala, or Norway.

The shortlists announced on February 9 for the nine categories of the 2021 Oscars can be found here.

Although known as a documentary about the 2015 deadly fire at the Colectiv club in Bucharest, Collective actually takes a behind-the-scenes look at the fight against corruption that followed this tragedy. It tells the story of the first year after the fire and follows both the authorities and the journalists in their interaction to search for and expose the truth.  

This January, Collective was voted best foreign-language film by the US National Society of Film Critics. It also received the European Documentary prize at the 2020 European Film Awards. Earlier this month, the Romanian documentary was named Best Documentary at this year's London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/colectiv film)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 07/12/2017 - 19:43
12 July 2017
Discover Romania
10 famous actors who share Romanian origins
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021