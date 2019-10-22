Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 10:13
Social
Western Romania city to test driverless buses
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, will trial self-driving buses in a pilot project set to roll out next year.

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said the project is meant to confirm the city’s reputation as an innovation hub.

“We have started a pilot project in Cluj – which amounts to a confirmation of our brand as a city of innovation, artificial intelligence, development, research and IT – with this pragmatic aspect of testing a self-driving bus, without a driver, following the example of large European cities. This bus will cover the entire central area in order to show that the city supports modernity, innovation and artificial intelligence, which we will not be able to avoid. Autonomous transport will be part of the mobility means of the future and I hope to see it on the streets of Cluj next year,” mayor Boc said, quoted by Agerpres.

The mayor explained that the pilot project is implemented in a partnership with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN).

“Cluj-Napoca wishes, once again, to set the tone in Romania with respect to public transport, after it was the first city to introduce electric buses,” the mayor said.

The self-driving bus will be able to transport 12 passengers, as it happens with similar buses running in Paris or Vienna, Stiridecluj.ro reported.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 10/22/2019 - 10:13
Social
Western Romania city to test driverless buses
22 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca, a city in western Romania, will trial self-driving buses in a pilot project set to roll out next year.

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc said the project is meant to confirm the city’s reputation as an innovation hub.

“We have started a pilot project in Cluj – which amounts to a confirmation of our brand as a city of innovation, artificial intelligence, development, research and IT – with this pragmatic aspect of testing a self-driving bus, without a driver, following the example of large European cities. This bus will cover the entire central area in order to show that the city supports modernity, innovation and artificial intelligence, which we will not be able to avoid. Autonomous transport will be part of the mobility means of the future and I hope to see it on the streets of Cluj next year,” mayor Boc said, quoted by Agerpres.

The mayor explained that the pilot project is implemented in a partnership with the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN).

“Cluj-Napoca wishes, once again, to set the tone in Romania with respect to public transport, after it was the first city to introduce electric buses,” the mayor said.

The self-driving bus will be able to transport 12 passengers, as it happens with similar buses running in Paris or Vienna, Stiridecluj.ro reported.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

22 October 2019
Entertainment
Vikings star Alexander Ludwig, back to Romania after 14 years: The country is just as beautiful as I remember
21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40