How does the Cluj-Napoca airport operate this year? Here is the schedule of the 56 available destinations 

Cluj-Napoca’s “Avram Iancu” International Airport is opening itself for a busy 2023, welcoming travelers to at least 56 destinations in Europe and Asia.

The airport, which signed a EUR 43.6 million modernization contract and opened new travel opportunities last year, has announced its schedule for 2023 as follows:

- Austria: Vienna, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Belgium: Brussels Charleroi, 4 flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday;

- Cyprus: Larnaca, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Friday;

- Denmark: Billund, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Wednesday and Sunday;

- Switzerland: Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday;

- United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Wednesday and Saturday;

- France: Lyon, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Nice, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; and Paris Beauvais, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday;

- Germany: Berlin Brandenburg, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Dortmund, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday; Frankfurt-Hahn, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Frankfurt – Main, 4-5 weekly flights operated by Lufthansa, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; Cologne, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Memmingen, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Munich, 10-12 weekly flights operated by Lufthansa; and Nurnberg, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Ireland: Dublin 3 weekly flights operated by HiSky, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; and Dublin, 2 weekly flights operated by Ryanair, Tuesday and Saturday;

- Italy: Bari, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Bologna, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Catania-Sicily, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Sunday; Milano Bergamo, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; Naples, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Perugia, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Rome Ciampino/Fiumicino, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and Venice-Treviso, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday.

- Israel: Tel Aviv, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday;

- United Kingdom: Birmingham, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Leeds, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Liverpool, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; London Luton, 10-13 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air; and London Stansted, 3 weekly flights operated by Ryanair, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday;

- Netherlands: Eindhoven, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday;

- Poland: Warsaw, 4 weekly flights operated by LOT Polish Airlines, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday;

- Romania (domestic): Bucharest, 25 weekly flights operated by TAROM, daily flights; 11 weekly flights operated by HiSky, from Monday to Friday and Sunday.

- Spain: Alicante, 1 weekly flight operated by Wizz Air, on Sundays; Barcelona, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; Madrid, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; Malaga, 1 weekly flight operated by Wizz Air, on Saturdays; Valencia, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; and Zaragoza, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Sweden: Malmo, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Turkey: Istanbul, between 5-6 weekly flights, operated by Turkish Airlines, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday;

- Hungary: Budapest, 4 weekly flights operated by Aeroexpress, Monday, Wednesday (2), and Friday;

Additionally, new destinations will also start operating this January to the summer. The schedule is as follows:

- Tel Aviv – from January 12, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by HiSky on Thursdays and Sundays;

- Paris Beauvais, from March 26, 2023, 4 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday;

- Brussels Charleroi, from March 26, 2023, 4 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday;

- Milan-Bergamo, from March 26, 2023, 7 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, daily;

- Malta - from March 27, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Monday and Friday;

- Budapest - from March 28, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by Air Connect on Tuesdays and Saturdays;

- Corfu - from June 12, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Monday and Friday, until September 22, 2023;

- Crete Chania – from June 13, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Tuesday and Saturday, until September 23, 2023;

- Palma de Mallorca - from June 14, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Wednesdays and Sundays, until September 24, 2023;

- Zakynthos - from June 15, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Thursday and Sunday, until September 23, 2023;

- Constanța (domestic) - from June 22, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by Air Connect, on Thursdays and Sundays.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)