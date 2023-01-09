Social

How does the Cluj-Napoca airport operate this year? Here is the schedule of the 56 available destinations 

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca’s “Avram Iancu” International Airport is opening itself for a busy 2023, welcoming travelers to at least 56 destinations in Europe and Asia.

The airport, which signed a EUR 43.6 million modernization contract and opened new travel opportunities last year, has announced its schedule for 2023 as follows:

- Austria: Vienna, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Belgium: Brussels Charleroi, 4 flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday;

- Cyprus: Larnaca, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Friday;

- Denmark: Billund, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Wednesday and Sunday;

- Switzerland: Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday;

- United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Wednesday and Saturday;

- France: Lyon, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Nice, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; and Paris Beauvais, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday;

- Germany: Berlin Brandenburg, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Dortmund, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday; Frankfurt-Hahn, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Frankfurt – Main, 4-5 weekly flights operated by Lufthansa, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; Cologne, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Memmingen, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Munich, 10-12 weekly flights operated by Lufthansa; and Nurnberg, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Ireland: Dublin 3 weekly flights operated by HiSky, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; and Dublin, 2 weekly flights operated by Ryanair, Tuesday and Saturday;

- Italy: Bari, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Bologna, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Catania-Sicily, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Sunday; Milano Bergamo, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; Naples, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Perugia, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Rome Ciampino/Fiumicino, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and Venice-Treviso, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday.

- Israel: Tel Aviv, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday;

- United Kingdom: Birmingham, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Leeds, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Liverpool, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; London Luton, 10-13 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air; and London Stansted, 3 weekly flights operated by Ryanair, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday;

- Netherlands: Eindhoven, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday;

- Poland: Warsaw, 4 weekly flights operated by LOT Polish Airlines, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday;

- Romania (domestic): Bucharest, 25 weekly flights operated by TAROM, daily flights; 11 weekly flights operated by HiSky, from Monday to Friday and Sunday.

- Spain: Alicante, 1 weekly flight operated by Wizz Air, on Sundays; Barcelona, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; Madrid, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; Malaga, 1 weekly flight operated by Wizz Air, on Saturdays; Valencia, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; and Zaragoza, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Sweden: Malmo, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Turkey: Istanbul, between 5-6 weekly flights, operated by Turkish Airlines, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; 

- Hungary: Budapest, 4 weekly flights operated by Aeroexpress, Monday, Wednesday (2), and Friday;

Additionally, new destinations will also start operating this January to the summer. The schedule is as follows:

- Tel Aviv – from January 12, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by HiSky on Thursdays and Sundays;

- Paris Beauvais, from March 26, 2023, 4 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday;

- Brussels Charleroi, from March 26, 2023, 4 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday;

- Milan-Bergamo, from March 26, 2023, 7 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, daily;

- Malta - from March 27, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Monday and Friday;

- Budapest - from March 28, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by Air Connect on Tuesdays and Saturdays;

- Corfu - from June 12, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Monday and Friday, until September 22, 2023;

- Crete Chania – from June 13, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Tuesday and Saturday, until September 23, 2023;

- Palma de Mallorca - from June 14, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Wednesdays and Sundays, until September 24, 2023;

- Zakynthos - from June 15, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Thursday and Sunday, until September 23, 2023; 

- Constanța (domestic) - from June 22, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by Air Connect, on Thursdays and Sundays.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Social

How does the Cluj-Napoca airport operate this year? Here is the schedule of the 56 available destinations 

09 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Cluj-Napoca’s “Avram Iancu” International Airport is opening itself for a busy 2023, welcoming travelers to at least 56 destinations in Europe and Asia.

The airport, which signed a EUR 43.6 million modernization contract and opened new travel opportunities last year, has announced its schedule for 2023 as follows:

- Austria: Vienna, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Belgium: Brussels Charleroi, 4 flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday;

- Cyprus: Larnaca, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Friday;

- Denmark: Billund, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Wednesday and Sunday;

- Switzerland: Basel Mulhouse Freiburg, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday;

- United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Wednesday and Saturday;

- France: Lyon, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Nice, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; and Paris Beauvais, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday;

- Germany: Berlin Brandenburg, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Dortmund, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday; Frankfurt-Hahn, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Frankfurt – Main, 4-5 weekly flights operated by Lufthansa, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday; Cologne, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Memmingen, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Munich, 10-12 weekly flights operated by Lufthansa; and Nurnberg, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Ireland: Dublin 3 weekly flights operated by HiSky, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; and Dublin, 2 weekly flights operated by Ryanair, Tuesday and Saturday;

- Italy: Bari, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Bologna, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Catania-Sicily, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Sunday; Milano Bergamo, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; Naples, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Perugia, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; Rome Ciampino/Fiumicino, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; and Venice-Treviso, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday.

- Israel: Tel Aviv, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday;

- United Kingdom: Birmingham, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; Leeds, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday; Liverpool, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Thursday and Sunday; London Luton, 10-13 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air; and London Stansted, 3 weekly flights operated by Ryanair, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday;

- Netherlands: Eindhoven, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday;

- Poland: Warsaw, 4 weekly flights operated by LOT Polish Airlines, Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday;

- Romania (domestic): Bucharest, 25 weekly flights operated by TAROM, daily flights; 11 weekly flights operated by HiSky, from Monday to Friday and Sunday.

- Spain: Alicante, 1 weekly flight operated by Wizz Air, on Sundays; Barcelona, 4 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; Madrid, 3 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; Malaga, 1 weekly flight operated by Wizz Air, on Saturdays; Valencia, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Tuesday and Saturday; and Zaragoza, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Sweden: Malmo, 2 weekly flights operated by Wizz Air, Monday and Friday;

- Turkey: Istanbul, between 5-6 weekly flights, operated by Turkish Airlines, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday; 

- Hungary: Budapest, 4 weekly flights operated by Aeroexpress, Monday, Wednesday (2), and Friday;

Additionally, new destinations will also start operating this January to the summer. The schedule is as follows:

- Tel Aviv – from January 12, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by HiSky on Thursdays and Sundays;

- Paris Beauvais, from March 26, 2023, 4 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday;

- Brussels Charleroi, from March 26, 2023, 4 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday;

- Milan-Bergamo, from March 26, 2023, 7 flights/week, operated by Ryanair, daily;

- Malta - from March 27, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Monday and Friday;

- Budapest - from March 28, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by Air Connect on Tuesdays and Saturdays;

- Corfu - from June 12, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Monday and Friday, until September 22, 2023;

- Crete Chania – from June 13, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Tuesday and Saturday, until September 23, 2023;

- Palma de Mallorca - from June 14, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Wednesdays and Sundays, until September 24, 2023;

- Zakynthos - from June 15, 2023, flights operated by Wizz Air with 2 frequencies/week, Thursday and Sunday, until September 23, 2023; 

- Constanța (domestic) - from June 22, 2023, 2 flights/week operated by Air Connect, on Thursdays and Sundays.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 January 2023
Macro
High inflation and economic growth or low inflation and recession? Pick your 2023 poison
03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest