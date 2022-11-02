Cluj-Napoca airport to undergo EUR 43.6 mln modernization

Transport minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday, November 2, that the Avram Iancu International Airport of Cluj-Napoca would be upgraded under two projects worth a total of EUR 43.6 million. Both projects are financed through the European Regional Development Fund.

“Today, we signed the financing contracts for two important projects that will increase passenger safety and the security of airport operations," the minister said.

According to minister Grindeanu, the first project is worth EUR 7.6 million and involves equipping the airport with metal detection equipment and gates, explosive trace detection equipment, X-ray scanning equipment, and a people screening system.

Most of the budget will be spent on the second project, namely EUR 36 million. It involves the purchase of multifunctional equipment for the safety of airport activity, such as equipment for removing rubber from the runway and a mobile LED lighting tower.

The two investment projects are to be completed in 2023.

(Photo source: Facebook/Sorin Grindeanu)