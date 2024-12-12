Politics

USR candidate Clotilde Armand loses MP seat after court rules conflict of interest

12 December 2024

Former mayor of Bucharest District 1, Clotilde Armand (USR), lost the right to hold an MP seat in the new Parliament after the High Court (ICCJ) conferred the Integrity Agency (ANI) finding related to Armand’s conflict of interest on December 11.

Clotilde Armand accused the ruling as politicised.

USR regional leader Vlad Voiculescu confirmed that the MP seat would be assigned to another USR candidate (Doina Spataru) and stressed that the ruling regarding Armand has not a criminal but an administrative nature. He also confirmed Clotilde Armand’s integrity, Presshub.ro reported.

More precisely, Armand appointed herself as the manager of an EU-funded project, as opposed to the practice of having managers appointed by deputy mayors. The benefits derived from this position, some EUR 3,800 during a 6-month period, do not put the deed in the criminal category subject to the Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) but strip Armand of the right to hold public positions for a period of three years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Clotilde Armand)

1

