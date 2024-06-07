Green energy: New CleanTech Accelerator targets startups in Romania and SEE

The energy ministries in Romania and the Republic of Moldova and Techcelerator announced the launch of the SEE CleanTech Accelerator, a new accelerator dedicated to startups and innovators from South-Eastern Europe creating tech solutions for green energy.

The initiative is designed to assist startups and creators of technological solutions in developing the field of clean technologies and regional energy.

Founders and innovators selected to join the program will have access to a suite of benefits such as collaborative commercial ventures with industry frontrunners, expert advice in business, technology, and fundraising from seasoned industry professionals, and direct connections to premier venture capital (VC) funds targeting the energy industry.

Startups and innovators can apply in the following Clean Tech verticals: digital and intelligent solutions for Cleantech; advanced solutions for renewable energy; the integral ecosystem of green hydrogen; the next generation of carbon management; expanding circular economy practices; advances in energy storage; ecological urban infrastructure; water conservation and management technologies; carbon capture from agriculture and soils; sustainable materials and chemicals; and cyber ​​security projects for energy infrastructure.

Registrations are open until September 19 here.

(Photo source: One Photo/Dreamstime.com)