Classic for Kids brings concerts, workshops for children to seven counties in Romania

This year’s edition of Classic for Kids, an educational project aiming to facilitate encounters with classical music, will cover 22 concerts and musical workshops adapted for children, in seven counties in Romania.

The project will reach, in April and May of this year, schools and communities in the counties of Cluj, Alba, Sălaj, Botoșani, Suceava, Bistrița-Năsăud, and Maramureș.

The free concerts and music workshops are meant especially for children from small towns and rural areas, where access to cultural events is limited.

This year's edition, titled “Mozart at the Animals' Farm,” will have a program that combines classical works with contemporary pieces composed for this edition. Starting from the well-known Ah vous dirai-je, Maman, the program will feature works by composers Anamaria Meza, Șerban Marcu, Alexandru Murariu, Ciprian Gabriel Pop, and Aurelian Băcan.

“We invited contemporary composers to write music especially for children, starting from this world of the farm, because we want to offer children a vivid, playful, easy-to-imagine experience. At the same time, ​​Mozart remains an essential starting point, because his music is incredibly accessible and full of energy,” pianist Bogdan Vaida, the initiator of the project, explains.

At the same time, the general public is invited to attend the open events in Siret and Vechea, which will take place on April 30 and May 17, with free access.

'What if they learned to listen to music?' Young audiences meet classical music in project touring schools in Romania

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com