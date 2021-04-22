Profile picture for user sfodor
RO PM: No additional restrictions for Orthodox Easter

22 April 2021
No additional restrictions will be introduced for the upcoming Orthodox Easter celebration, and the Government “does not wish to intervene in any way in the traditional course of the religious celebrations,” prime minister Florin Cîţu said after a meeting with the representatives of religious cults.

Cîţu and other Government members met with the representatives of religious cults on Wednesday, April 22.

As announced before, the night-time curfew will be lifted on the Orthodox Easter night (May 1 to May 2) to allow people to attend the church service. It will also be lifted on the night of May 8 – May 9 (Qadr Night during the month of Ramadan).

“We are only interested in the following of the rules we have: mask-wearing, social distancing, and using disinfectant. Nobody intervenes in the way the services are held. During that night, from our point of view, it is very important to follow these rules. We have received a set of recommendations from the Romanian Orthodox Church; we will take them into account. I think things are clear now, and we will have an Easter night without problems,” the PM said.

Cîţu thanked the representatives of the religious cults for their involvement in the informative campaign regarding the vaccination against Covid-19 and asked for their support in accelerating it. “It is essential to have a successful vaccination campaign in order to have future holidays without mask-wearing, social distancing, and disinfectant,” Cîţu said.

 

President Klaus Iohannis also said that no additional restrictions would apply during the night of the Orthodox Easter.

On April 8, the Government extended the state of alert for 30 days starting April 13 and decided to ease some of the movement restrictions for the Orthodox Easter, celebrated on May 2. 

(Photo: Gov.ro)

