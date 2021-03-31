Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania

This is our monthly overview for Romania Insider members for March. We curate the main topics of the month, to make sure you don't miss the bigger picture, no matter how often you choose to read the news. If you choose to stay away from much of the media frenzy, this monthly bulletin brings the essentials without wasting a lot of time, in a basic visual version, so you can focus on the text alone.

Romania kicked off the third phase of its vaccination strategy in March, opening the vaccination platform to the general population. The available spots quickly filled up, especially in bigger cities. "Vaccination tourism" started, as some people decided to drive even several hundred kilometers to smaller cities that still had available doses. By the end of March, some 2 million Romanians have been vaccinated with at least one dose. The authorities are confident that the pace will accelerate in April when Romania will get more vaccines and will increase the capacity of its vaccination centers while also opening new channels - such as vaccination at the family doctors.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases rose again in March, and the number of people treated in intensive care units (ATI) reached new highs. The infection rates went up mostly in bigger cities such as Timisoara and Bucharest. While Timisoara was placed under quarantine, the authorities tried to avoid a similar scenario for Bucharest, although the incidence rate went over 6 per 1,000 inhabitants. Instead, the authorities tried to come up with some hybrid restrictions, including an earlier curfew and shorter opening hours for shops. However, the overall impression was that the decisions lacked coherence, which also determined a negative response from the population. While hundreds went to the streets in bigger cities to protest against the restrictions, others were calling for tougher measures.



On the political stage, the main themes in March were the bill for dismantling the special section for investigating magistrates and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Besides constant criticism from the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), the center-right ruling coalition also faces some internal tensions as the Liberals prepare for an important congress where they will elect their leader while the cooperation between the Liberals and their reformist partners from USR-PLUS is not always smooth. The biggest disputes so far revolved around reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu and his relationship with the Liberals.



The recovery measures also continued to advance slowly. The grants program for helping local SMEs made little progress in March and the Economy Ministry decided to halt and start over the procedure for distributing the investment grants. EU funds should drive Romania's economic recovery in the following years. Still, while the funds received from the EU were higher in the first two months of this year compared to the same period of 2020, the programs for attracting new funds are advancing slowly. The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which should be the most important reconstruction program Romania has undertaken since joining the EU, is struggling to balance the country's need for basic infrastructure with the EU's digitization and decarbonization goals.



The macroeconomic indicators support the scenario of economic recovery this year, although managers and entrepreneurs are still cautious. Energy, industry, and real estate continue to draw new investments, but the growth in these sectors is uneven. In the energy sector, renewables and gas are under the spotlight, in industry, the pharmaceutical segment is one of the most active, while the growth in real estate is driven by the industrial and residential segments. With plenty of money still available in the economy, the capital markets are also doing well. Financing through the Bucharest Stock Exchange and equity crowdfunding platforms such as Seeblink has increased significantly in the last year. Airlines are also trying to recover after a disastrous year with new flights and new routes from more Romanian cities.



Meanwhile, with most cinemas still closed in Romania, a Romanian movie has won the big prize at the Berlin Film Festival while another one is nominated for two Oscars.



Below, you can browse through the most important topics in March, grouped by relevance. By clicking on a title, you can read the whole article on the Romania-Insider.com website.

COVID-19: Vaccination for everyone, but more restrictions as well

Covid-19 vaccination in Romania: General public can register starting mid-March

Covid-19 vaccination in Romania: Authorities detail logistics of the third stage

PM: Romania to receive 2.6 mln Covid-19 vaccine doses this month

Covid-19: Romania lifts upper age restriction for AstraZeneca vaccine

Alleged preferential vaccination sparks political scandal in Romania

Romanian authorities try to restore confidence in vaccination process after controversies related to AstraZeneca batch

COVID-19: General public can register for vaccination as third stage starts in Romania

Covid-19: Romania goes ahead with administering the AstraZeneca vaccine

RO authorities plan changes to the vaccination registration platform

COVID-19: 10% of Romania’s population vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of March, PM says

Vaccination to proceed at full speed in Romania in April



Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise

Bucharest close to quarantine due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Romanian PM, Bucharest mayor try to avoid quarantine

RO PM: Full quarantine in Bucharest not an option, Covid-19 incidence rate among several criteria taken into account

RO President, head of emergency services ask for tougher restrictions in Bucharest

RO President rules out Easter lockdown, calls for observing existing restrictions

State of alert prolonged in RO, but no restrictions added

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises above 5,200, highest tally in two months

Intensive care units in Romania under pressure again

Romania’s daily Covid-19 case count rises to three-month high

Covid-19: RO health authorities work to increase the number of ICU beds, point to staff shortages

Update: Romania introduces new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19

Covid-19: RO authorities intensify checks as new restrictions come into force

Covid-19: Protests against restrictions held in several cities in Romania

Romanian president warns against political capitalization of the street protests

Romanian pupils’ spring holiday doubles to four weeks in April

RO education minister: National exams to go ahead as planned

Covid-19: US no longer on Romania's list of countries with high epidemiological risk

Covid-19: Romania removes Spain from list of countries with high epidemiological risk

Romania may ask foreign tourists to show a negative COVID test on entry

Romanian president says no to COVID passport for tourism

POLITICS: Justice back under the spotlight

Romania's president joins choir of politicians demanding explanations after court decision in high-profile case

RO Deputies vote to abolish controversial prosecution office

Romanian NGOs warn of “super- immunity” provided to prosecutors by draft law

Romania's Justice Ministry completes amendments to justice laws

RO Liberal party leader prepares to defend his seat

Romanian Liberal leader secures support from several local organizations

RO Liberal leader: “I may even run for President”

Reformist PLUS party appoints lawyer for Bucharest prefect

Rising tensions between Romania’s Liberal PM and reformist health minister

RO Ombudsman: all special pensions but those of magistrates can be abolished

Pan-European Volt registers political party in Romania

Survey shows Romanians’ preferences regarding political, military alliances

Survey presents countries, world leaders Romanians trust



POLITICS: Spending public funds

RO Parliament votes 2020 budget law in the form drafted by Govt.

RO Govt. to hit “union barons” in budgetary sector

PM Citu says Romania has no functioning market economy

RO Govt. prepares to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects

Govt. will give Romanians the right to work until 70

RO Social Democrats oppose draft law for liberalizing farmland acquisitions

Romania includes EUR 41 bln investments in its Relaunch and Resilience Plan

Bucharest lists EUR 7 bln projects for financing under Recovery Plan

Bucharest mayor cuts non-essential expenditures from the city’s 2021 budget

Bucharest City Council suspends Zonal Urban Development Plans for one year

Court clears transfer of 46 hectares in Bucharest CBD to Chamber of Commerce

Romania’s 5G draft law returns to legislative process

RO Govt. prepares guarantees under Agri Invest to help farmers

Young Romanian farmers will get EUR 100 mln business start-up grants

RO Govt. makes little progress in paying COVID grants to SMEs

Romania's Economy Ministry will start over its investment grants scheme for SMEs

Romania borrows EUR 4.1 bln from EU for employment support

EU contributes EUR 726 mln to Craiova-Pitesti highway

Romania's Govt. says it drafted new Energy Strategy

Romanian Govt. moves to help coal and power group CE Oltenia before EC’s approval

Investigation shows Romania misused EUR 1 bln EU money for Danube Delta

EC finances EUR 77 mln waste management project in Galati

Romania to borrow EUR 250 mln from EIB for Iasi regional hospital

RO Army seeks contractor for EUR 400 mln project to modernize Kogalniceanu military base

Bucharest’s District 4 launches procurement procedures for EUR 1 bln urban regeneration projects

Romania increases scrappage bonuses and budget for electric car subsidies

MACRO: Mixed feelings

Romania’s public deficit leaps to over 1.1% of GDP in Jan-Feb

Romania’s public debt rises by another EUR 1 bln in January

Romania’s financing needs are EUR 24-25 bln this year

Romania boasts robust recovery in Q4 amid milder second COVI-19 wave

Investments rise marginally in Romania, but not in productive capacities

Romanian constructors start year slowly after robust growth in 2020

Romania’s manufacturing sector reaches new post-crisis high in Jan

Romania’s trade gap narrows amid smaller foreign trade in Jan

Romania’s CA gap narrows in Jan on fewer holidays abroad

Romania’s external debt, slightly down in January

Retail growth eases to 1.6% in January

Romania’s headline inflation accelerates to 3.2% in February

Wages in Romania edged down in Jan ahead of difficult year

Unemployment rate in RO rises in January particularly among youngsters

Some 7,000 Romanian companies owe EUR 15 bln to the state budget



RO central bank maintains monetary policy ahead of “transitory” rise in inflation

Romania’s central bank revises upward its 2021 inflation forecast

Erste Group projects 4.2% GDP growth for Romania’s economy this year

CFA Romania analysts expect 4% or stronger GDP growth in 2021

Deloitte study: CFOs in Romania are more optimistic but still unwilling to take risks

Survey: RO entrepreneurs anticipate adverse conditions in 2021

BUSINESS: Market trends

Romanians register 40% fewer new cars in Jan-Feb

Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic

Romania’s factoring market steady at EUR 5 bln in 2020

PwC estimates Romania’s M&A market at EUR 4.9 bln in 2020

Stock of bank loans in Romania up 5.3% at end-Feb, deposits - 16.4% higher

PayU: Romania’s e-commerce market hit EUR 7 bln in 2020

Major RO e-payment platform Netopia reports 60% rise in 2020

BUSINESS: Energy and industry

Monsson group announces 2,000 MW of wind and solar projects in RO

Investors plan to develop 1.4 GWh new wind power capacities in RO within five years

Bankwatch: Romania’s green power capacity unchanged since 2015

Hidroelectrica ponders producing “green hydrogen” with Verbund

Hidroelectrica eyes 131MW PV park in southern Romania

RO Govt. wants to hike water royalties paid by power producer Hidroelectrica

RO Nuclearelectrica hopes to keep costs for two new reactors within EUR 7 bln budget

Nuclearelectrica conditions nuke plant expansion on state support mechanism

Romania’s nuclear company Nuclearelectrica to buy uranium processing plant

EC doubts recovery plan at RO coal & power complex CEO could be declared compatible

RO minister meets EC in an attempt to save coal and power producer CE Oltenia

E.ON’s Romanian electricity distribution subsidiary to invest EUR 223 mln in 2020-2023

Expert: Romania’s natural gas consumption to rise by 50% within ten years

Romgaz bids for Exxon’s 50% stake in Neptun Deep today

OMV Petrom signs Production Sharing Contract for Georgian offshore perimeter

Gypsum boards maker Etex wants to invest EUR 5 mln at RO coal-fired power plant

Clariant to begin biofuel production in southern Romania by year end

British Laropharm to build its second drug factory near Bucharest

British company Novator builds EUR 13.7 mln drug factory in Bucharest

Pfizer on reported relocation of supply division in Romania: “we are exploring options”

Moldovan businessman builds medicines plant in eastern Romania

RO investor takes over German car parts producer’s operations in two countries

Polish sanitary fittings producer Ferro ponders plant in Romania

Romanian truck producer ATP to launch first local electric bus

Production of Romanian car plants Ford and Dacia disrupted by semiconductor crisis

Renault’s Romanian car plant Dacia to operate intermittently in April

First Romanian electric vehicle can be pre-ordered starting March 20

Strong demand in RO for Dacia’s first electric model

Indian Sandhar confirms EUR 25 mln car parts plant in Brasov

German group Rehau builds EUR 10 mln regional hub in Sibiu

Holmbergs to increase capacity of its child car seat plants in Romania

RO snack producer Gusto pours EUR 10 mln in new plant and plans expansion abroad

Airbus Helicopters signs new industrial cooperation agreement with RO producer IAR

Owner of Romania’s biggest steel mill faces financing problems

RO steel mill Liberty Galati not touched yet by owner’s financial problems

BUSINESS: Real estate

Colliers: Romania’s real estate market may see a dip in 2021

Colliers on RO office market: “it’s now a tenant’s market”

Big office tenants in Bucharest seek to sublet their spaces

Renault seeks to sublet quarter of its Bucharest headquarters

Immofinanz buys iconic office building in downtown Bucharest from lender BCR

CBRE: Romania’s industrial space market to face “formidable” year

Regional warehouse investor CTP earmarks EUR 250 mln for Romania

Belgian developer buys 25ha for EUR 60 mln logistics park north of Bucharest

South African real estate investor pays EUR 30 mln for warehouses near Bucharest

Toy and home decoration retailer Jumbo builds EUR 35 mln warehouses in Romania

Major residential and mixed-use projects in the pipeline in Brasov

Another 20,000 housing units to be delivered in Bucharest this year

Developer Alesonor gets PUZ for EUR 110 mln green residential project in northern Bucharest

One United Properties gets permits for tallest residential towers in Bucharest

South Africa’s wealthiest family buys stake in RO-focused property investor

First shopping mall in Covasna county opens in Sfantu Gheorghe

Romanian developer takes EUR 9 mln loan from OTP for retail park in Sibiu

Swiss investor takes over 111-room hotel in downtown Bucharest

New ibis hotel opens in Timisoara after EUR 10 mln investment

Hotel management firm Zeus takes over three Romanian hotels from Alpha Bank group

NEPI Rockcastle tries to block large land transfer in Bucharest to local rival



BUSINESS: Start-ups, financing, capital markets, new projects

Six RO companies in the FT 1,000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing

Romanian preventive medicine platform SanoPass raises EUR 0.8 mln on Seedblink

Romanian FinTech Prime Dash aims to raise EUR 600,000 on SeedBlink

RO health-tech startup Medic Chat seeks EUR 250,000 from SeedBlink listing

Romanian investment fund Neogen pours EUR 0.45 mln in RacketPal app

Study: Romanian angel investors, more active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

Black Sea Fund plans EUR 15-20 mln investments in Romanian SMEs this year

Czech grocery start-up Rohlik.cz eyes expansion to RO after financing round

Brazilian IT group Stefanini opens EMEA operational security centre in Bucharest

Amazon to open three more offices in Romania and increase local team to 3,000

Major Romanian e-payment platform integrates local crypto coin eGold

Romanian IT group Bittnet expands abroad with acquisition in Czechia

Revolut launches banking operations in Romania

Romanian lender BCR posts 37% higher profit in 2020 on low base

Sale of Credit Agricole’s Romanian branch reaches competition body

Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange

Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index beats 13-year-old record

Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire

TeraPlast completes sale of Steel division and will pay special dividend

RO investment company SIF Moldova changes name to Evergent Investments

Top Romanian lender Banca Transilvania returns to free shares instead of cash dividends

Smaller companies listed on BVB lure investors with stock dividends

Shares of Romanian organic fertilizer producer Norofert tumble after negative audit report

RO telecom group DIGI signs non-binding agreement to sell its Hungarian operations

Romanian smart device producer Allview prepares listing after record sales in 2020

RO online retailer eMAG names new CEO, plans EUR 655 mln investments over the next three years

Private medical services provider Regina Maria claims top position based on 2020 revenues

RO medical services provider MedLife consolidates leading place with new takeover

Romania’s MedLife to borrow another EUR 40 mln for expansion

Dent Estet and Dr. Leahu compete for first place in RO dentistry services market



BUSINESS: Airlines back in the air

Romanian construction project management firm Optim opens office in Serbia

Flydubai to launch flights to Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Lufthansa launches Iasi-Frankfurt flights

Private RO airline Blue Air launches more flights from Cluj-Napoca

Wizz Air adds new flights from Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, Iasi to Greece

Ryanair adds flights from Suceava and Sibiu to its Summer 2021 schedule

Brasov International Airport may be ready for opening this year

Romanian airline Blue Air inaugurates its first 737 MAX aircraft

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom renews fleet this year

SOCIAL & CULTURE

Bucharest University expels 45 law students for organized cheating in online exams

Eight Bucharest police agents detained for restraining, torturing two people who called them out for not wearing masks

Iasi Opera director placed under judicial control in embezzlement case

Former Romanian tourism minister Elena Udrea and former president Basescu's daughter get jail sentences in corruption case

A quarter of Romanians have chronic diseases

Romania ranks 46th in World Happiness Report 2021

Romanians can request electronic ID cards starting August

Greenpeace: Report ranks Romania as the 15th most polluted country in Europe

Romania's Environmental Guard to use drones to monitor air quality, pollution levels

Spike in Bucharest air pollution levels linked to illegal burning of tires in surrounding localities

INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic

Bucharest public transport company introduces one-hour ticket

Green Friday: RO authorities launch campaign promoting use of alternative transportation

Romania photo of the day: PM Florin Citu walks to work to promote new “Green Fridays” campaign

Green Friday: Cluj-Napoca ponders making public transport free once a week

Romanian entrepreneur announces 'burial' of one-meter highway built to protest poor infrastructure

Union protest blocks Bucharest subway on Friday



Berlinale 2021: Romanian director Radu Jude's "Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn" wins Golden Bear

RO documentary Collective gets BAFTA nomination

RO documentary Collective lands two Oscar nominations

Central Romania: Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation kicks off inclusive civic engagement project

Romania’s George Enescu Festival announces program of 2021 edition

Sibiu International Theater Festival moves 2021 edition to August

Romanian scientist recognized for contribution to schizophrenia research

Draft law aims to establish National Reading Day in Romania

New expedition in the Himalayas: Romanian climber wants to open new route to Dhaulagiri peak

Romanian sets world record for most letters received

Photobook put together by expat women in Romania raises over EUR 10,000 for local charities

