RO Govt. extends state of alert with new measures for Orthodox Easter

The government has decided to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days, starting with April 13, 2021. In addition, it also decided new measures for the Orthodox Easter (celebrated on May 2), easing some movement restrictions for this period.

Thus, the night curfew will be lifted on the night of May 1 to May 2, which means that those who wish to attend the Easter service can stay outdoors until 05:00. A night curfew is currently in place until 05:00, across the country, with the starting hours varying depending on the COVID-19 incidence rate in every locality. In localities with incidence rates of over 7.5 COVID-19 cases per thousand inhabitants, for example, the night curfew starts at 20:00, two hours earlier than the rest of the localities.

Also according to the April 8 government decision, all stores can stay open until 20:00 on April 23 and April 30 (Good Friday), regardless of the incidence rate. Under the new set of restrictions introduced at the end of March, shops close starting at 18:00 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in localities with an incidence rate of over 4 per thousand inhabitants. The measure applies throughout the week in areas where the coronavirus infection rate exceeds 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants.

The government also decided that seaside accommodation units can operate at 70% of their capacity while complying with all measures in place.

All the other health protection measures will be maintained during the state of alert.

