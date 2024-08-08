RO PM boycotts the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony after scandal in gymnastics final  

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has decided not to attend the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

This decision follows what he described as a scandalous situation in the gymnastics competition where Romanian athletes were treated dishonorably.

He expressed his outrage on Facebook, condemning the unfair treatment of the gymnasts, particularly the withdrawal of a hard-earned medal.

"It is inadmissible that in a competition of such magnitude, which promotes values like respect, understanding, and excellence, a child who had honestly won her medal is brutally deprived of the result of her four years of hard work," Ciolacu stated.

He emphasized that neither top coaches nor technicians could understand the basis of the protest that led to this decision.

Ciolacu’s comments came after the controversial events in the women’s artistic gymnastics competition. Sabrina Maneca Voinea and Ana Maria Bărbosu, two Romanian gymnasts, finished in 5th and 4th places, respectively, in the floor final, both scoring 13.700. Bărbosu was initially awarded the bronze medal, but it was later reassigned to American gymnast Jordan Chiles following a successful protest by the American team.

The Prime Minister highlighted that "hundreds of millions of viewers around the world, like us Romanians, were shocked by this terrible scene," indicating a significant flaw in the competition's organization.

Addressing the gymnasts, Ciolacu conveyed, "Sabrina and Ana Maria, you have the entire nation behind you. Your hard work and tears are more precious to us than any medal, no matter how valuable. The Romanian state will treat you as Olympic medalists because that is what you are to all of us!"

Romania concluded its participation in the artistic gymnastics competitions at the Olympics without securing a medal, with the highest placements being the 4th and 5th positions achieved by Voinea and Bărbosu.

